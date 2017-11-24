17,629 Children Served

Samaritan’s Purse collected 17,629 shoeboxes for the ministry’s annual Operation Christmas Child this week in Pulaski. Pictured are volunteers from Pulaski Church of God, a local drop-site where area churches and organizations took their donated shoeboxes filled with toys, personal care items, clothing and more. Pulaski COG volunteers loaded the shoeboxes onto trucks and sent them to Charlotte, N.C. Donations in the shoeboxes include coloring pencils, crayons, watercolor sets, Play-Doh and handmade items and notes. Toys include tennis balls, slinky, plastic dinosaurs and more.

