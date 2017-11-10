2 groups performing at NRCC Jamboree

The Country Boys and Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer are featured performers during New River Community College’s Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club Jamboree Saturday. Music begins at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall on the Dublin campus.

The Country Boys have been playing traditional bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music throughout North Carolina and Virginia for over 40 years. The band formed in the late 1960s and has undergone several lineup changes throughout the years. Country Gentleman and Osborne Brothers are among the group’s musical influences.

Larry Sigmon started playing music at a young age, developing a signature hard-driving rhythmic style. For 18 years, Sigmon performed with Barbara Poole and won ribbons in banjo, bass and folk song competitions.

Martha Spencer is a longtime member of Whitetop Mountain Band. She began singing and dancing at an early age. Sigmon and Spencer started performing together in 2013.

Doors open at 5 p.m. There is no charge for admission; however, donations are accepted to help with travel expenses for musicians.

Jamborees are held the second Saturday of each month through April. More information about NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club is available from Tim Jones at 674-3683, and online at http://www.nr.edu/fiddle.

NRCC is a Crooked Road affiliated venue.

