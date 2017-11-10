10 years given in fraud, forgery case

A Pulaski woman has been convicted of stealing a credit card and attempting to utter checks from her deceased father’s bank account.

Susan Diane Flack, 48, pleaded no contest to four felony charges and two misdemeanors in Pulaski County Circuit Court. Under a plea agreement, five other felonies weren’t prosecuted.

By accepting the no contest plea, Flack acknowledges evidence would be sufficient for a conviction, but she is not admitting guilt.

