Tuck Collision Recognized by Supervisors

Courtesy photo

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors this week signed a resolution of appreciation thanking Tuck’s Collision and Restoration. The Pulaski business hosted an Oct. 23 training session for first responders on vehicle extrication using the latest equipment and vehicle technology. Pictured, from left, are Supervisor Andy McCready, business owners Stacy and Duane Tuck, and Pulaski Police Department Chief Robbie Kiser.

Written by: Editor on October 27, 2017.

