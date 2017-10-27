Three sites available to discard drugs

This weekend, local law enforcement is providing three sites in Pulaski County for residents to turn in their unused or unwanted prescription medications so they don’t end up in the wrong hands.

The 14th annual National Drug Take-Back Day, to be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. The initiative’s purpose is to collect and properly dispose of medications, particularly prescriptions, to ensure they aren’t abused.

The misuse of unused and expired medications has become a significant public safety issue, according to U.S. Department of Justice. It leads to accidental poisonings, abuse and overdoses. In fact, teens report getting prescription drugs to abuse from medicine cabinets in their homes or their friends’ homes.

“Prescription drug abuse is the fastest growing drug problem in the U.S., across the Commonwealth and in Southwest Virginia,” says Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of New River Health District. “Prescription drugs are especially susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.”

In November 2016, Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Marissa Levine declared a public health emergency in Virginia because of a rapid increase in drug overdoses and overdose deaths. Drug overdoses increased by 40 percent from 2015 to 2016, with 1,428 proving fatal in 2016. That’s the equivalent of nearly four overdose deaths daily.

Drug Take-Back Day was started in 2010. Since then, DEA has disposed of more than 8 million pounds of pharmaceuticals collected at these events.

Those having drugs they wish to dispose of may drop them off, free of charge and with no questions asked, at booths set up outside Food City in Pulaski, CVS Pharmacy in Dublin and Walmart in Fairlawn. Armed law enforcement officers will be present at each drop-off site.

Pulaski Police Department is in charge of the booth at Food City, while Dublin Police Department hosts the one at CVS and, this year, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the booth at Walmart.

No appointment is necessary and there is no charge for using the service. At the end of the day, all medications collected are transported to one of seven regional collection hubs in Virginia for proper disposal.

Turning the medications in for disposal also prevents them from getting into the water supply by being flushed into the sewer system.

“Flushing them down the toilet poses potential health concerns. So, we encourage residents to clean out their medicine cabinets and dispose of these potentially dangerous controlled substances in a safe and anonymous way,” Bissell added.

Sharp items such as scalpels and syringes and needles will not be accepted

