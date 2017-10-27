Structures slated for demolition can serve a purpose

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

When it comes to buildings slated for demolition, that can be true for fire departments seeking opportunities to train in real life situations.

Such was the case for Pulaski Fire Department last weekend. Chief Robbie Kiser said a residential structure slated for demolition in the near future served as training grounds for the department Saturday.

Personnel were “able to do real life scenarios inside the structure, just as they happen in real world situations,” he said. This enhances training, Kiser said.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on October 27, 2017.

Comments

comments