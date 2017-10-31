Single vehicle crash under investigation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

County authorities are continuing the investigation into a single-vehicle crash in which a man was ejected onto the road earlier this month.

Deputies found a male lying in the road on Route 11 near the intersection of Courtney Lane, after being dispatched to a single-vehicle crash just before 4 a.m. Oct. 21, according to a press release from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The man, 20-year- old Mark Shane Chrisley of Pulaski, was determined to be the driver of a heavily damaged 1997 Jeep Wrangler found overturned off the highway.

Due to injuries sustained, Chrisley was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A hospital spokesman said Monday he is no longer listed as a patient there.

Alcohol appears to have been a factor and the wreck remains under investigation, the press release indicated. No other occupants were in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office was assisted with the wreck by REMSI, Dublin Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard helicopter.

