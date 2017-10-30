Safety of entrance to proposed school discussed

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

One of the biggest questions about the proposed site for a new Pulaski County Middle School is whether the location is safe given numerous accidents at the Thornspring Road and Route 11 intersection.

A site study was completed by Trevor Kimzey, a Gay & Neal Inc. engineer who worked with RRMM Architects for the site portion of the middle school study.

In a June public hearing, when the school design and site study were officially revealed, Kimzey noted there are three potential entrances to the school property. However, the design team wants to use the Thornspring/Route 11 intersection as the primary entrance.

