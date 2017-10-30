Pulaski mayor reviews year

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Pulaski’s mayor calls himself a “dyed in the wool introvert,” but that has never stopped him from expressing his hopes, fears and dreams for the community where he grew up.

In a July 2016 interview with the Southwest Times, soon after Nick Glenn took office, he compared himself to a traffic director. He also noted he didn’t expect to be as outspoken as when he first served on town council, between 1984 and 1994.

During the past year, town council wrangled with increasing insurance costs for town employees, won a large grant to help develop downtown, added a code enforcement officer, clashed over committees, tried to find a way to break even on Gatewood Park, and balanced an especially difficult budget.

Glenn has directed traffic for town council – and he’s also been clear on his stance on various issues.

He seems to think the year helped him get a better handle on issues facing Pulaski. He sees a lot of promise in Pulaski’s future, but also sees where changes are needed.

In the past year, committees were reinstated at Glenn’s suggestion. Although the exact issue was never understood, just a few months later, one council member successfully requested that the committees be disbanded. A heated discussion led up to a vote to terminate the committees and tempers flared in a closed door session after the meeting.

However, Glenn has asked that the committees be reinstated. He said during his first term on council, each member attended two council and three committee meetings each month. He believes it is easier to manage the town through committees because one person can’t keep up with everything, and pointed out that most legislative bodies have committees.

Glenn believes Pulaski needs human resources, finance and beautification committees.

He admits to being uncertain what happened the night council terminated the committees because, he says, the finance committee was starting to come together on the budget. Glenn thinks department heads could have provided Town Manager Shawn Utt with a synopsis of each meeting so it wouldn’t be necessary for him to attend them.

Utt called the 2017-18 FY budget adopted earlier this year one of the most difficult budgets with which he had ever worked. Council had considered a 2 or 3 cent property tax increase but decided against it.

“I’m unhappy about three things that did not occur with the budget. I’m unhappy we did not take the 3-cent rate increase. Here’s an issue that we, as a poor community, have. A one penny increase in our taxes raises is about $45,000,” Glenn points out.

Glenn was unhappy council voted to take money from reserves in order to balance the budget because it creates a “false sense of security.” The town’s healthy reserve fund is due to selling a ballfield, shopping center and cell tower rights. “But,” he says, “we’re running out of things to sell.”

Glenn thinks council “did not take the tax increase, budget or committee effort seriously,” and that’s something they will “pay for” down the road.

He believes it is critical to start working on the next fiscal budget sooner.

Glenn said there is an overlap of duties across and within departments. Therefore, he discouraged the town from hiring a community development director after John White, the town’s economic development director, retired in the summer.

“Before we hire a department head position, I’d much rather find out what everybody else is doing,” he said. “Who’s being over-worked? Who’s not working? Where can we start meshing things?”

Health insurance is another of Glenn’s concerns. As an insurance agent, he admits the town may have to eventually do away with the family health plan for employees.

“It won’t be an 80/20 or 60/40. It’ll be a zero because we won’t have the money,” he explains.

Glenn fears the cost of insurance, together with social security and Medicare, will make it impossible for employees to have enough take-home pay.

“I don’t know too many people who can survive on $150 to $225 a week, if you have a family,” he said.

“It’s the job of government, the elected officials — whether it’s the town, county, state or federal government,” he says. “We are supposed to be the people looking after the people who elected us and the people who work for us. That is my job. And if I’m not going to that, then I shouldn’t be the mayor of Pulaski.”

The mayor is optimistic about what can be accomplished with the code enforcement officer the town hired in the past year.

“That’s not to say she isn’t already, but I’m looking to the deputy manager to have regular meetings with the code enforcement officer, the building inspector and the fire marshal so they can work as a team and cleanup a lot of the issues facing Pulaski,” he said.

Glenn noted that abandoned houses and junk cars are time consuming because they may involve court hearings.

“I don’t think you need to go negative to address issues, and Pulaski has some issues,” he pointed out.

Among those issues, he lists the former Pulaski hospital site, Nano Technologies property and Calfee school, where some citizens have expressed interest in building a non-profit African-American cultural center.

The more citizens get involved in such projects, he says the better it is for local government. As a case in point, he mentions the young skateboarders working to raise money for skate park repairs.

Glenn’s belief that Pulaski’s future lies in tourism and as a retirement community has been met by criticism from those who think the town should still focus on industry.

“I don’t think Pulaski, for whatever reason, has been able to draw in the tourist dollars you see might see going into Wytheville, Floyd or Montgomery County,” he said. “Take FloydFest, for example. What is it now? One of the largest festivals in the state?”

He thinks Floyd County is succeeding because they don’t focus on industry.

“The backbone of America and jobs are not the Fortune 500 companies. It’s the small business entrepreneur like me. In the long run, we hire more people than they do,” Glenn claims.

He has observed much potential in courting retirees from places like Michigan, Minnesota and upstate New York, from where his newest clients hail.

“People say, ‘That’s not jobs, Nick.’ But I disagree,” he adds.

To make his case, he said if a retired couple comes into Pulaski and buys a $250,000 to $500,000 home and has two cars, they’re also bringing their money to the community.

“They’re the people who have the expendable income to go to Al’s on First and pay $20 to $40 on dinner,” he continues. “The average citizen in Pulaski who’s working at a standard job with above minimum pay can’t afford to pay $20 to eat out. They’re lucky if they can afford to eat at McDonald’s. “

Glenn would like to see the community become a blend of all ages but notes families don’t have to work here to live here.

“For young couples with children to come into our community, you need to have jobs,” he explained. “Pulaski County is one of the most internationally diverse counties in the Commonwealth when you consider all the different companies from overseas that are here. Even then, you only have so many jobs.”

He is inspired by investors like David Hagan, Steven Critchfield and others who are beginning to see the potential of spending money in downtown Pulaski.

“I think David Hagan has given the town a tremendous boost we did not see coming,” he explained. “His efforts, along with Calfee Park and JPI (Jackson Park Inn), are without a doubt, the biggest and most impressive changes in Pulaski in the last decade, easily. Some people were naysayers when David bought the park, but if he hadn’t, there wouldn’t be a ballpark at all there.”

The past year taught Glenn that he wants to avoid duplication of job responsibilities and be willing to make tough decisions when it comes to the budget. The year also taught him problems can’t be resolved as quickly as he would like.

Yet, he gives kudos to a town staff working long hours to make it happen.

