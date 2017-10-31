NRCC offers computer workshops

New River Community College will offer several one-day workshops on Microsoft Office computer programs in November.

“PowerPoint: Advanced” will extend participants’ knowledge of PowerPoint to use slide masters, and apply effects such as transitions and timings. Other concepts include working with images, media files, animation, SmartArt, tables, charts, create action buttons and equations. Participants will also integrate other Microsoft Office files, embed and link external resources, and create hyperlinks. This workshop is scheduled for Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in room 143 at the college’s NRV Mall site in Christiansburg.

Written by: Editor on October 31, 2017.

