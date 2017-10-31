Nellie Alderman Gardner Sheppard

Nellie Alderman Gardner Sheppard, age 90, of Pulaski, Va.,passed away Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 at Carrington Place in Wytheville, Va.

She was born February 27, 1927, in Carroll County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Hulda McGrady Alderman and Burtron Marcus Alderman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Barnett W. Gardner; a son, Darrell Barnett Gardner, and a son-in-law, Danny R. Porter.

She is survived by two daughters, Imogene Porter of Pulaski, Va., and Irma Gardner of Fries, Va.; a daughter-in-law, Carol Gardner of Pulaski, Va.; a brother, Maynard Alderman of Carroll County; a sister, Emma Dociebell Newman of Carroll County, Va.; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Heritage Church in Dublin, Va. Interment will follow in Thornspring Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, noon to 2 p.m., at Heritage Church in Dublin, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., 540-980-1700.

October 31, 2017

