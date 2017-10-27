Nancy Lee Liddle Killon

Nancy Lee Liddle Killon, Snowville, Va., passed away Oct. 20, 2017 at Pulaski Health and Rehab Center in Pulaski, Va. She was born in Galax, Va. June 14, 1939 to Heath and Verna Liddle.

Nancy is survived by her children, Melinda and Frankie Byrum of Oak Island, N.C., Barbara Owens of Snowville, Va. and David and Jayne Killon of Jacksonville, Fla.; one brother, Jessie (Rusty) Liddle of Galax, Va.; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Nancy will be laid to rest in a family cemetery in Low Gap, N.C. during a private service.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on October 27, 2017.

Comments

comments