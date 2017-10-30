Is your veteran or soldier on a tree?

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

For at least a decade, photos on Veteran’s Trees on the first floor of the historic stone courthouse in Pulaski have honored local veterans and active military over the November and December holidays.

Last year, more than 250 photographs adorned the trees. Now, Pulaski County is seeking to grow the collection by asking the public to submit photographs of those not previously submitted. Photos of any veteran or current member of the armed forces who lived in Pulaski are accepted.

It is preferred, but not required, that soldiers be depicted in their uniforms.

All submissions become the property of Pulaski County to be displayed each November and December.

Submissions should be placed in a frame no larger than 3-inches by 4-inches, with the total weight not to exceed a quarter pound. Include the soldier’s name, rank, branch of service, war or location of service and dates of service, along with the name, address and telephone number of the person making the submission.

Photos must be received no later than Nov. 22 to ensure display this year. Bring them to Pulaski County Administration Office, 143 Third St. NW, Suite 1, Pulaski. Call 980-7705 for additional information.

