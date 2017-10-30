In-person absentee voting available Nov. 4

All election offices in the Commonwealth will be open for in-person absentee voting Saturday, Nov. 4, for the Nov. 7 General Election.

Saturday absentee voting provides Virginia voters who are qualified to vote absentee with an additional opportunity to cast their ballot in person. In-person absentee voting also is available during local registrars’ normal business hours.

Registered voters may qualify to vote absentee if one of the 20 acceptable reasons for voting absentee applies, such as military service, illness, being away from home, pregnancy, a long commute that would keep you from getting to the polls, and more. A full list of qualifying reasons to vote absentee can be found at the Department of Elections Citizen Portal at vote.virginia.gov.

Among other things, voters can find office hours and contact information for their local voter registration office, see who is on their ballot, apply for an absentee ballot by mail, and check their absentee ballot status at the website. .

“Absentee voting is a helpful tool that allows those who can’t make it to the polls on Election Day the opportunity to cast their ballot beforehand,” Department of Elections Commissioner Edgardo Cortés said. “We encourage all eligible Virginia voters to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The deadline to return absentee ballots by mail is on Election Day, Nov. 7.

The Department of Elections encourages voters who are requesting absentee ballots sent by mail to apply well ahead of the October 31 deadline, as the US Postal Service advises that First Class delivery takes two to five days. Waiting until the deadline may not provide sufficient time for voters to receive their ballots and send them back on time.

