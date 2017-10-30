Home away from home

I’m sure by now everyone has heard all the pros and cons for building a new middle school. There is no denying that there is a great need for this school and no good options other than to build a new one.

As a retired teacher, I know how important the actual facility is to many of our children. It truly is a “home away from home” where they feel safe, secure and cared for. Right now, there is a gap between elementary school and high school where safety is a concern and conditions are not conducive to learning.

Our children deserve so much more! They are the future of Pulaski County! Please vote YES for PCMS on Nov. 7th

Kathy Weddle

Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on October 30, 2017.

