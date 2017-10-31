Grand jury returns fourth felony in shooting

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The October grand jury returned a new indictment against Patricia Ann Hancock, bringing to four the total number of felonies the Draper woman faces in the January wounding of her common law husband.

According to a list of indictments just unsealed, Hancock was indicted by the Oct. 10 grand jury on one count of aggravated malicious wounding. The charge is a Class 2 felony, carrying a sentence of 20 years to life.

An indictment is a finding that enough evidence exists to file a charge. It is not a finding of guilt.

Hancock, 68, already is awaiting trial on charges of malicious wounding, threatening with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Malicious wounding is a Class 3 felony carrying a potential of five to 20 years in prison. Aggravated malicious wounding is charged when the injury is permanent.

Brian Beard, Hancock’s “significant other” at the time of the Jan. 17 shooting, testified during a preliminary hearing that Hancock accused him of having an affair with a co-worker and threatened to “get” both of them.

When he returned home from work that evening, he was gathering belongings to leave the residence when Hancock allegedly fired one shot into the ceiling and a second into a stack of papers in front of him. A third bullet struck him in the forearm, exiting his elbow.

A late November court date is scheduled to review the case and set a trial date. In September, Hancock’s attorney asked that Hancock have a psychiatric evaluation to determine her competency to stand trial and at the time of the shooting.

Other indictments returned by the grand jury include:

