Glenna Lois Hawley

Glenna Lois Hawley joined so many of her beloved family in Heaven Wednesday afternoon Oct. 25, 2017.

She was preceded in her journey by her husband, Thomas Hawley; parents, Godfrey and Doris Smith; a daughter, Rebecca Doris; sisters, Barbara Stillman and Sharon Dew; brother, Lowell Smith, and brother-in-law, Bruce Dew. Those left to cherish her memory are children, Debby Zamorski and husband David, Terri, Robert and Barbara Hawley; sister, Karen Wertz and husband Harold; sisters-in-law, Mary Smith and Kay Smith, and brother-in-law Jim Stillman.

She was the best Granny Hawley to Becki Hawley, Ivan and Tommy Zamorski and James Register, as well as great-grandchildren Nick, Amanda, Eloxia and Damian. There are so many nieces, nephews, extended family, church family and special friends I would have to be a millionaire to list them all. She genuinely loved every one of them and was a prayer warrior for them all.

The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, followed by a celebration of her life at 11 a.m., led by Senior Pastor Melissa Smith.

Very special thanks to the staffs of Pulaski Health and Rehab and LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski for their care and appreciation of what a special saint she was.

