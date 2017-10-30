Glenna Lois Hawley joined so many of her beloved family in Heaven Wednesday afternoon Oct. 25, 2017.
She was preceded in her journey by her husband, Thomas Hawley; parents, Godfrey and Doris Smith; a daughter, Rebecca Doris; sisters, Barbara Stillman and Sharon Dew; brother, Lowell Smith, and brother-in-law, Bruce Dew. Those left to cherish her memory are children, Debby Zamorski and husband David, Terri, Robert and Barbara Hawley; sister, Karen Wertz and husband Harold; sisters-in-law, Mary Smith and Kay Smith, and brother-in-law Jim Stillman.
She was the best Granny Hawley to Becki Hawley, Ivan and Tommy Zamorski and James Register, as well as great-grandchildren Nick, Amanda, Eloxia and Damian. There are so many nieces, nephews, extended family, church family and special friends I would have to be a millionaire to list them all. She genuinely loved every one of them and was a prayer warrior for them all.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, followed by a celebration of her life at 11 a.m., led by Senior Pastor Melissa Smith.
Very special thanks to the staffs of Pulaski Health and Rehab and LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski for their care and appreciation of what a special saint she was.
