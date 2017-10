George David ‘Farmdog’ Farmer Jr.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — George David “Farmdog” Farmer Jr., age 49, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Arrangements pending by Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va. www.bowerfuneralhome.com

October 27, 2017.

