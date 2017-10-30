George David ‘Farmdog’ Farmer Jr.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — George David “Farmdog” Farmer Jr., age 49, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at his home.

Born Sept. 22, 1968, in Berlin, Germany, he was the son of George David Farmer Sr. and Dreama Cochran Walton. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and had worked for Volvo Trucking with 20 years of service.

He is survived by his parents, George D. (Oneta) Farmer Sr. of Roanoke, Va. and Dreama Cochran Walton of Pulaski, Va.; sons, Travis Farmer of New Jersey and Drew Farmer of Pulaski, Va.; granddaughter, Kinslee Renee; brother, Terry and Melissa Farmer of Pulaski, Va.; niece, Morgan Farmer; aunts, uncles and many friends; fiancée and family, Missie Moore of Christiansburg, Va., children, Brandi (Shawn) Neal and Cody (Chelsea) Gilmore, and grandchildren, Bently, Kali and Abby.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Greg Cochran (cousin) officiating. Interment will follow at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

The family will receive friends 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials be made to Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers, P.O. Box 11373, Blacksburg, VA 24062. Make checks payable to SWVAVCV for Wreath Laying Ceremony.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on October 30, 2017.

Comments

comments