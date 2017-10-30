Free family event among local Halloween activities

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Who knows what ghouls and goblins will be lurking the streets of Pulaski County Tuesday afternoon as Halloween activities kick into gear.

The business districts of Pulaski, Dublin and Fairlawn will once again be teaming with costume-clad youth, going business to business to score treats.

Treat trails, an alternative or addition to neighborhood trick or treating, begin at 3 p.m. in Fairlawn, 3:30 in Pulaski and 4 in Dublin. Hundreds of businesses have signed up to participate in the treat trails, sponsored by Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, Greater Pulaski Alliance and town of Dublin, respectively.

Regardless of which treat trail you take part in, when you reach the trail’s end, head to Jackson Park in downtown Pulaski, where there is more fun to be had.

The park, between First and Commerce streets in northwest Pulaski, is the site of a new, thrilling, safe and free family event featuring trunk or treating, contests and other attractions. Sponsors are Greater Pulaski Alliance, The Southwest Times, Food City and town of Pulaski.

Those decorating their trunks to take part in the trunk or treat will be eligible for prizes for best trunk.

At 5:15 p.m. a Halloween Costume Contest will be held at the park gazebo. Youth in three age groups: 0-3, 4-8 and 9-12, can compete. First- through third-place prizes will be awarded in each age group.

If you’re looking for some musical entertainment, Adaire Theatre will perform the musical revue, “Magic To Do,” at 5:30 p.m. The musical includes perfectly themed upbeat tunes sure to have everyone tapping their feet and singing along.

Thanks to New River Resource Authority, the costumed will be able to memorialize their attire for years to come in the authority’s photo booth. Be sure to meet the Hocus Pocus witches while you’re there.

For those who are looking for something other than their treats to eat, free cotton candy and apple cider also will be available.

All activities conclude at 7 p.m.

To ensure it’s a safe evening for all, motorists are urged to be extra vigilant of pedestrians and slow-moving traffic on Halloween.

