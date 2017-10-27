DGIF goes blaze pink for breast cancer awareness

A new law that went into effect on July 1 allows the wearing of Blaze Pink for safety during the black powder and general firearm seasons for deer.

Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the beginning of deer season, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries deciding it would be the perfect better time to get the word out on the addition of blaze pink while also bringing awareness to breast cancer.

DGIF asked Susan G. Komen of Central Virginia to partner with them to help show support for breast cancer awareness and blaze pink.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on October 27, 2017.

Comments

comments