Charlotte Gwendolyn Withers Broadwell

Charlotte Gwendolyn Withers Broadwell, 78, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at her son’s home in Salem Va.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ferrell Withers; her parents, Rachel and Carl Cecil, and her husband, Waverly Randolph Broadwell Sr.

She is survived by four children, nine grandchildren and a half-sister.

Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Radford Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1110 Tyler Ave., Radford, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to your local Humane Society.

The Broadwell family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on October 30, 2017.

