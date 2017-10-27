Barbara Burkett Stewart

Barbara Burkett Stewart of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord and fly with the angels in Heaven Sunday Oct. 22, 2017, at Lewis Gale Hospital Salem, Va. She was 77.

She was born in Bluefield W.Va. Aug. 6, 1940, to Mildred McGlothlin and Elson Burkett. She was a member of Dublin Baptist Church. She is pre-deceased by her mother, Mildred McGlothlin; father, Elson Burkett, and siblings, Sharon Carroll and Pete Tolbert.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Jackie Stewart; daughter, Melissa S. Holston, and husband, SSG Reginald Dean Holston; daughter, Christine S. Jackson, and husband, Rasheeh Jackson; son, Brian K. Stewart, and Diane Blevins; her beloved grandchildren, Jacob Holston, Stefan Holston, Breyona Stewart-Jones, Jax Stewart Crawford, Halla Jackson, Ava Jackson, Ade Jackson, and Hannah Stewart; brother, David Burkett, and her four-legged babies, Tia, Princess, and Polo.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family dearly. We all take comfort in knowing she is with the Lord now and isn’t in pain or suffering anymore.

Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 2-3 p.m., at Dublin Baptist Church, followed by a celebration of life service at 3. The Rev. Dennis Jones will preside over the service.

Flowers are appreciated, but it is preferred donations be made to Hearts and Hammers at Dublin Baptist Church, Pulaski County Humane Society or Autism Speaks.

