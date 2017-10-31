Authorities investigating firearm deaths

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Two people were found dead inside a Draper residence Sunday. Authorities are releasing few details on the investigation into the matter.

When arriving at the home in the vicinity of Old Baltimore Road, two people were found dead from gunshot wounds, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell, who noted the situation is an “isolated incident.”

No information, including identity, age or gender of the victims, has been released.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are being released at present, Worrell said.

