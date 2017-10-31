Arnold Kent Lester Sr.

BOONE, N.C. — Arnold Kent Lester Sr. passed away at Glenbridge Health and Rehab, Boone, N.C. Oct. 5, 2017, at 96 years of age.

Born in Radford, Va., he was preceded in death by his father, Sherman Luther Lester; his mother, Nannie Pernie Weddle Lester; an older brother, Ray, and his wife of 65 years, Erline Kegley Lester.

He is survived by Ray’s wife, Bernadine; younger brother, Marvin and wife, Betty Jo; daughter, Ellen Lester Arnold and husband, Chip; son, Arnold Kent Lester Jr., and wife, Penny; two grandchildren, Matthew Edwin Arnold (Leigh Jolley) and Elizabeth Arnold Hull (Andy Hull); one great-granddaughter, Ashleigh Merrow Arnold; his devoted companion, Ruby Arnold, and many much loved nephews and nieces.

Arnold was inducted into the Army Air Corp in 1943 and instructed bomber pilots during World War II. After his discharge in 1945 he continued to teach flying at Spence Air Base in Moultrie, Ga. Later, he worked for Riverside Manufacturing for 30 years. He moved to Boone almost nine years ago, and became active with the Disabled American Veterans and the High Country WWII Roundtable History Project. In 2012, he was proud to be part of the Watauga Country Honor Air Flight to Washington, DC. A memorial gathering will be held at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va. Nov. 4 at 3 p.m.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

