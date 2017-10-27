Accident claims life of former county man

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CHRISTIANSBURG – A former Pulaski County resident died this week while working on a vehicle at his home.

Christiansburg spokeswoman Melissa Powell Demmitt said George David Farmer Jr. died when a vehicle he was working on rolled off a support, pinning him under the automobile.

Farmer, 49, of 408 W. Main St. in Christiansburg, was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police were called to his residence at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday, so the accident occurred sometime over night.

Demmitt said foul play is not suspected in the death. No other information is being released.

Written by: Editor on October 27, 2017.

Comments

comments