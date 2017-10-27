ACA enrollment period shorter this year

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Those signing up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) this year will have less time to do so due to a new rule aimed at stabilizing the ACA Marketplace.

Joanna MacQueen, a certified ACA navigator with Enroll Virginia, said the open enrollment period, Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, is only 45 days long, so there will be less time for consumers to shop for a plan.

In past years, open enrollment continued through January. However, instability in the Marketplace prompted a shortening of the enrollment period and more control of those seeking special enrollment periods. The goal is to encourage full year coverage and prevent consumers from enrolling for partial year coverage only after learning they will need medical services.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on October 27, 2017.

Comments

comments