A Moving Force of Energy – The Art of Nursing and Healing

By Pat Farrell

With all the turmoil and challenges going on in the world, I want to shine a positive light and offer a prayer of recognition to those who create powerful and touching experiences.

The stellar actions of this nursing team demonstrate how a positive moving force of energy makes such a difference.

When my husband was discharged from the recovery unit after his surgery, we were on our way to an unknown place in the main hospital building and found ourselves waiting in a hallway until his room was ready. Since my husband had been given medication to help manage his pain, he was groggy, so I kept wondering, Where were we going? and Would the care be competent? I wanted to help ensure he got settled as soon as possible and have a nurse tending to his post recovery.

Since he had practically gotten one-on-one care in the post-operative unit, I wasn’t sure about him being sent to a floor with so many other patients. After all, I had nursed multiple patients at one time in my career, and I never felt like I could be enough – care enough – do enough – to meet all of their needs.

Then, I saw this woman from a distance. I sensed she had a warm and strong spirit, and I didn’t expect her to do more than say hello. It takes a lot to overcome the force of my own energy, but her presence was significant, and she had the biggest smile I had seen since my husband was admitted for his surgery. A shift change was taking place, and there were nurses, charts and conversations everywhere. This nurse came right into my space and looked me directly in my eyes. “Welcome,” she said. She told me her name and then said, “Excuse our change of shift. We’ll get your husband in a room as soon as possible.” “Are you his nurse?” I asked (convinced that she was). “No,” she said. “But my good friend is, and she’s top notch.”

There was a scurry to get my husband and me out of the line of fire in the hallway, and another nurse wanted to be sure I had a chair. “Are you his nurse?” I asked. “No, I just want to be sure you are comfortable and had what you needed.”

Shortly after that, another nurse stopped by. “We’re sorry you’re in the hall, and we are working hard to get his room ready.” “Are you his nurse?” I asked. “No, I just want you to know you are not forgotten.”

This was a unit and a force to be reckoned with. These nurses moved as if they were one body – one mind – with one purpose.

I watched these nurses work. This was a team. They were like a full and moving force of energy.

They were all so incredibly young (or am I getting that old?) How could they possibly look after my husband who was fresh from having a cardiac ablation? It didn’t take me long to see that they were confident and competent. They were fit, energetic and focused on one thing, which was excellence in patient care. They knew who they were and what they had to do. They were the cardiology nurses of “Main 10 East,” and they were proud of their work, their hospital and the care that they gave. There was no insecurity, no hidden agendas, and no negative energy.

It was as if when one of them turned, they all turned. Everyone looked up, smiled and cared. These nurses would settle for nothing less on their watch during this night.

Never have I been so assured of the care these patients and my husband would receive. I was confident to leave and to get some sleep myself. I knew that I had left him with sharp minds, able bodies and caring souls.

My confidence has been renewed in healthcare. With all the extra tasks nurses are burdened with, this group has mastered that and so much more. They exemplify the art of healing.

They make me so proud. I am a former practicing nurse, and these nurses made me want to return to the bedside, but only if I could be on their team.

God bless all the nurses throughout this land. Be with them in the halls and in the patient rooms. Guide their hands and feet. Give them the strength to endure the hardships that are coming on them. Give them hope as they instill hope in so many others. And, may they never have to work alone but always together as one body to fulfill God’s great purpose in their lives.

“The body is a unit, though it is made up of many parts, and though all its parts are many, they form one body.”

1 Corinthians 12: 12

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

Written by: Editor on October 30, 2017.

