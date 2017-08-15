Zelda Lively Boyd

Zelda Lively Boyd, 80, passed away Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at her home in Dublin, Va.

She was a retired consultant for U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and a member of Highland Park Community Church.

She was born in West Virginia, the daughter of the late Frank and Nettie Lively. She lived an exemplary Christian life, and was a blessing to her family and friends. She was also preceded in death by her son, Todd Boyd, and a sister and brother.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Leslie Boyd; daughter and son-in-law Katrina B. and Scott Willard of Cape Coral, Fla.; grandsons Zachary, Julian and Benjamin Willard; sister Arleta Boyd of Fairlawn, Va.; nephews and nieces Keith (Joby) Boyd, Vanessa (Kelly) Rutherford, David Lively, Beth (Cort) Via, and Blake and Angie Hamblin; and many great-nephews, great-nieces and friends.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Medi Hospice and the NRV Cancer Center.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Highland Park Community Church in Dublin, with Rev. Michael Blouse officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Highland Park Community Church, 6144 Wright Ave., Dublin VA 24084.

The Boyd family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

August 15, 2017

