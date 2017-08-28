Yelton returns to Calfee field after 60 years

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Sixty years after playing for the Pulaski Counts semi-professional baseball league at Calfee Park, a 90-year-old Pulaski resident took to the field again Thursday.

An outfielder for the Counts in the 1940s and 50s, Yelton was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch Thursday night to start a game between the Pulaski Yankees and Danville Braves.

Calfee field has changed a lot since Yelton played there. In a story in the 2017 Yankees Souvenir Program, he says the outfield was “a little rough” back then, partly because it had multiple uses.

