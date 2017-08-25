Yankees clinch playoff spot despite loss

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT SPORTS EDITOR

It’s official, the Pulaski Yankees will play in the Appalachian League Eastern Division playoffs beginning Sept. 2.

Per the team and league websites, the first round of the playoffs will put the top team in the Eastern Division against the second-place team in the East.

That means that no matter the outcome of the remainder of the games this regular season, the Pulaski Yankees will play the Bluefield Blue Jays to see who plays the Western Division champions.

The Blue Jays, who have been back and forth with the Yankees all season for the top spot, currently hold a 1.5 game lead (as of Thursday morning) over the Yankees. Danville, who is in third place, is still 10 games out of first, which means even if they won out and Pulaski were to lose the remainder of their games, the Yankees would still hold on to second place and advance. Danville, Burlington and Princeton have all been eliminated from the playoffs.

It’s not quite that easy in the West. Elizabethton is in first and 3.5 games up on Johnson City. Greeneville is a game behind Johnson City at 4.5 out of first. Kingsport is 8 games behind, but mathematically could still make the playoffs if the Mets win out and the right teams drop enough games. Bristol has been eliminated from playoff consideration and are 22 games out of first place.

Making the playoffs and winning them, however, are two completely different things.

The Yankees are currently tied for the worst batting average (.244) in the league with last-place Bristol. Bluefield is second at .282, behind Elizabethton with a .292 average.

So how does Pulaski have a batting average that low and still make the playoffs? Effective pitching at times, heart and grit were a big part of it. The gap would have been less or even nonexistent had the focus been as strong as their grit. Errors at key times have been costly. A favorable bounce of the ball or a friendly call from the umpire wouldn’t have been bad either.

This group of Yankees will keep working, however, and with a little bit of luck, they’ll win a few more games before the end of the regular season to build some momentum heading into the playoffs.

The Yankees are 7-2 against Bluefield this season, but most of those games came before the promotion of several key players. Those players have been missed, but it’s up to the next man who moves into that spot to step up to the challenge and perform.

The Pulaski Yankees have been a success story this year, no matter what the outcome of the playoffs.

