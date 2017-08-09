Willie E. Phipps

Willie E. Phipps, 90, of Dublin, Va., passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at Carrington Place, Wytheville, Va.

Born April 21, 1927, in Mouth of Wilson, Va., he was the son of the late Joseph Neal Phipps and Florence Farmer Phipps. His wife of 67 years, Melda Dalton Phipps, also preceded him in death.

He was a member of the New River Baptist Temple. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and retired from the RAAP.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Paul Lee and Deborah Phipps of Lynchburg, Va.; stepdaughter Betty Jo Akers of Dublin, Va.; grandchildren Wendy P. Davis and husband Clint, Melissa P. Kirby and husband Carl, and Casey Lee Phipps; great-grandchildren Kylie and Amber Kirby, Evan Tyler Davis and Logan Conner Davis; brothers James Phipps and John Phipps of North Carolina.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

