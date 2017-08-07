William M. Smith Sr.

William M. Smith Sr., 86, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Smith; mother Carolease Smith; sisters Carol Smith Murray and Peggy Smith Sandy; and first wife Margaret Little Smith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Peggy Owens Smith; daughter Ashley Lee Smith (Darrell); sons William Mitchell Smith Jr. (Christy) and Allan Wenworth Smith (Deirdre); stepsons Darren Fisher and Christopher Fisher; grandsons Brandon Smith and Liam Donoghue Smith; Christy’s son, Dalton Hall; one niece; and three nephews.

He was on the Board of Supervisors for Pulaski County, Va., and served on the Virginia State Milk Commission. He retired from Bank of America in 1995 after more than 40 years in the banking industry.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road (Route 10), Richmond, where his funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen VA 23060.

August 7, 2017

