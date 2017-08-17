Wilbert C. ‘Bill’ Crandall

Wilbert C. “Bill” Crandall, 89, was born to Wilbert M. and Lena LaBaron Crandall on Aug. 19, 1927, in San Antonio, Texas. He passed from this life Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.

Bill served in both World War II and Korea, enlisting in the Army Air Force and serving from 1944 to 1946. He was recalled to active duty in 1950, and served in the U.S. Air Force Medical Corps in Japan and Korea until 1952, attaining the rank of tech sergeant. In 1950, before his Korean service, he married Nell Atwell, but this marriage ended in 1974. Bill graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio in 1953, and moved to Port Arthur, Texas, where he worked as an executive for the Boy Scouts of America. His leadership with the Boy Scouts brought him to Oklahoma in 1957. In 1962, he began his work for Carpenter Paper. He was transferred to Ardmore in 1966, and retired from there in 1991. In 1979, he married Doris Reed Adams. Together they enjoyed traveling together both domestically and abroad.

Bill was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Mattie Bruce Chapter of Eastern Star, Carter County AARP, and member-at-large of Triangle Home and Community Education, as well as Carter County Retired Educators.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Doris of Ardmore, Okla.; son David LaBaron Crandall and wife Margie of Coraopalis, Pa.; daughter Anne Elizabeth Davidson of Oklahoma City, Okla.; stepchildren Lynn Adams (Brenda) of Pulaski, Va., Keith (Susan) Adams of Oxnard, Calif., Eric Adams (Tracy) of Fort Smith, Ark., and Alicia James (Jamie) of Morro Bay, Calif.; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Craddock Memorial Chapel, with Rev. David Daniel officiating. A visitation will be held 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Craddock Funeral Home, Ardmore.

