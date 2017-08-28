Who do you think you are?

By Pat Farrell

“For as he thinks in his heart, so is he.” Proverbs 23:7

In other words, you will become who you think you are.

So, who do you think you are?

We can look at this from a number of different perspectives, such as your relationships, career choices or personal characteristics.

Start moving your thoughts from “who you want to be” and start believing you ARE that person. Begin to think that is “who you think you are.”

Rather than defining my success as rich or famous, I’d rather define it as “significant” in God’s plan. I want to make a difference in the lives of others for Him. So, instead of getting up every morning and saying, “I WANT to be significant in the lives of others,” I now get up and say, by God’s grace, “I AM significant in the lives of others.”

When I do that, a different kind of energy comes over me. Instead of a place of “inertia” and wondering if this is ever going to happen, I now FIND ways to make a difference for Him, to influence others into knowing their worth and presence, to have compassion for the difficult and to have empathy for the person, like me, who for too many years has “thought in his heart” that he didn’t matter.

You do matter in God’s plan. He has the master plan, and you are in it. He holds the blueprint of your life.

In order to follow the Master, you must know what He promised, which is that all good things would come to you when you love Him.

He said, “Do not be afraid, because I will help you.” He also said that He knows His plans for you, and that is to prosper, to give you hope and a future.

All you have to do is know it, “think it” and believe it with all your heart.

Repeat after me:

“I’m not going to waste another moment ambling through life wondering who I am. Today, I will not be afraid. I know that good things will come, and that I am part of the Master’s plan. I am a person of hope, and I have a purpose on this earth. This, I believe in my heart. This is who I think I am.”

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

