Warner: Pulaski P.O. to re-open

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner’s office confirmed Thursday that the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) plans to reopen the Pulaski post office on Washington Avenue within 90 days.

“Senator [Mark] Warner has been in contact with USPS on behalf of town officials. We are happy to report that USPS intends to reoccupy the original post office within 90 days once necessary repairs to the building’s flooring are made,” Deputy Press Secretary Jonathan Uriarte reported.

Rumors had been circulating in recent days that the post office was returning, and this week remediation companies were touring the facility to provide estimates for the abatement of mold, mildew and asbestos.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 25, 2017.

Comments

comments