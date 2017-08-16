Warner makes stop in Pulaski County

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

“Pulaski is one of the really hot communities in Southwest Virginia in terms of coming back,” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner told The Southwest Times Monday during a stop in town.

“There aren’t that many places in Alexandria or even Washington that would have this kind of crowd on a Monday night,” he said before placing an order at Al’s On First in downtown. “I think there’s a real opportunity to bring back Main Streets in Southwest Virginia … the day of the mall has come and gone.”

Warner attended an event in Wytheville earlier in the day and planned to attend the Pulaski Yankees Minor League Baseball game. However, when rain canceled the game, Warner and several of his staff headed to Al’s for a light dinner.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 16, 2017.

Comments

comments