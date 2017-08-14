Walter Howard ‘Rocky’ Schrader Jr.

Walter Howard “Rocky” Schrader Jr., 65, of Pulaski, Va., died Thursday, Aug. 10, at his home.

He was born July 15, 1952, in Pulaski, the son of the late Walter Howard Schrader and Mary Anne Craig Schrader.

Rocky was a member of the Pulaski High School graduating Class of 1970, of which he served as class president. He was a member of the Key Club and the Christian Fellowship of Athletes. He was also a member of the Wrestling Club, as well as the center for the Pulaski High School Orioles football team. He was retired from Hudson Chevrolet, with nearly 30 years of employment. Rocky loved Pulaski and had a vision for making it great. He served a term as vice mayor, and he served a total of 11 years on the Pulaski Town Council, having to step down because of health. He was also president of the Pulaski YMCA in the mid-1980s. Rocky was a member of Anderson Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Rocky will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love for friends and family.

He is survived by his children, Anne Elizabeth Schrader and John Michael Peters of Denver, Colo., and Andrew Elliot and Lacie Papsidero Schrader of Pulaski; and sister Susan Anne Schrader of Baltimore, Md.

Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. today (Sunday) at Stevens Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on August 14, 2017.

Comments

comments