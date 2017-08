Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge photo gallery

Brooke J. Wood/SWT

The Pepper’s Ferry / 114 bridge in Fairlawn was named the “Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge” during an Aug. 3 ceremony at Pete Dye River Course in Fairlawn. Veterans and their families were joined by keynote speaker Brig. Gen. Lathe C. Flora; state delegates Nick Rush, Joseph Rush and Greg Habeeb; Lt. Col. Jim Scott (the Radford Arsenal’s new commander); Rev. Andrew Taylor-Troutman; county officials, and many more.

Written by: Editor on August 4, 2017.

Comments

comments