USPS confirms P.O. reopening

brooke@southwesttimes.com
Now that Pulaski’s post office issue appears to be resolved, more is coming to light about United States Postal Service’s (USPS) plans. For their part, town officials are ecstatic that the facility will be reopening within three months.
An Aug. 24 letter to U.S. Sen. Mark Warner from USPS spokesperson Scott Slusher explains that the Pulaski Post Office “was temporarily closed due to water intrusion, which caused concern with the flooring in the building.”
