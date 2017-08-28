USPS confirms P.O. reopening

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Now that Pulaski’s post office issue appears to be resolved, more is coming to light about United States Postal Service’s (USPS) plans. For their part, town officials are ecstatic that the facility will be reopening within three months.

An Aug. 24 letter to U.S. Sen. Mark Warner from USPS spokesperson Scott Slusher explains that the Pulaski Post Office “was temporarily closed due to water intrusion, which caused concern with the flooring in the building.”

August 28, 2017.

