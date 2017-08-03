Town council wants PO question resolved

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Is there a possibility the Pulaski Post Office won’t reopen? No one knows for sure, because the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) isn’t talking.

But Tuesday night, Pulaski Town Council took an official stance on the matter and vowed to get federal elected officials involved.

A town council resolution, adopted by a 6-0 vote, calls for the post office’s expedient reopening within town limits, while explaining the negative impact its current – officials say temporary – closure is having on Pulaski. The resolution notes that the “Pulaski Post Office was officially closed with little notice to the public and for reasons that generally remain unknown and unexplained to the satisfaction and concern of the town and its citizens.”

USPS closed the Pulaski Post Office July 20, a few weeks after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an investigation in response to a June 15 employee complaint alleging mold, lead paint and broken asbestos floor tiles in the Washington Avenue facility.

Town Manager Shawn Utt said there are still a lot of questions about why the post office closed on July 20. He provided council members with a July 19 letter from USPS to postal customers advising of the closure planned for the next day. The last paragraph of the letter states, “No final decision to permanently discontinue the [Pulaski] post office has been made.”

Utt explained that the goal of the resolution is “to go on record to basically say if there’s anything the town can do to encourage the postal service to re-open the facility within town limits, preferably in the building its been in for the last 100 years, we’re more than willing to [assist].”

He remarked that he “never liked getting political” until you have to, and he plans to contact U.S Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine as well as Rep. Morgan Griffith and others.

“With over 30,000 post offices nationwide, it’s hard to believe that a town with nearly 9,000 people” doesn’t have a post office, Utt told council.

Utt said rumors are circulating that Pulaski and Dublin post offices will be consolidated, but added, “I don’t have any confirmation of that. I think that might just be rumor at this point. But what I want to do is to be proactive enough to ensure that is just a rumor” and not an option the postal service considers.

In 2014 and 2015, USPS consolidated 141 post offices in a cost-cutting measure. Wide-ranging criticism later led to a slow-down in closures and consolidations. An article from the July-August 2017 edition of The American Postal Worker Union magazine provides organizing tips for those wanting to save their local post office. The APWU article is available online.

Utt said his research showed that a recent amendment by U.S. Congress requires locating a post office within a 10-mile radius.

“The worry is Dublin is within seven miles from the Pulaski Post Office,” Utt said. “In theory, they could [close it since] the Dublin Post Office is within a 10-mile radius. I don’t think they would, because [Pulaski] is the largest population center in the county. There are a lot of reasons why.”

Utt’s attempts to contact someone at USPS for answers have not been successful. Tuesday night, council members voiced their own frustrations that no one from USPS is talking to them.

Councilman Joseph Goodman said, “their silence is just reprehensible. They need to come here and tell us what’s going on. We have a right to know that.”

Utt didn’t invite the Pulaski postmaster, who is now working in Dublin, to the town meeting because he said she wouldn’t be allowed to make any official comments without going through the proper USPS channels. But he suggested they might invite someone from USPS.

Goodman thinks that’s a “good idea,” because “the folks in this community have a right to know. Are they going to have to continue to waste money to drive to Dublin because they can’t pick up mail in town?”

Utt said he will do everything he can to get someone from USPS to a town council meeting.

“They’ve crippled our senior citizens, our businesses. I don’t know what their intentions are, but I do agree silence is not going to get them anywhere,” Councilman Jamie Radcliffe remarked.

Mayor Nick Glenn asked to get Pulaski County involved: “If we take this tiger on, we’re going to have to make sure the county takes it on as well.”

Glenn observed that everyone was wondering, “is there an actual attempt to close this post office?” After saying he didn’t think that was there intention, he added, “I could be wrong, and, boy, if I am, I’m big-time wrong.”

Glenn said he had a bigger concern: “I do not want them to build a brand new post office because 30 to 35 percent of people walk to it. I’m one of these people. It is a convenience. I don’t want to have to get into a car and drive out to Memorial Drive or some other location.”

The July 19 USPS letter also promises to hold a meeting near the Pulaski Post Office in coming weeks to “explain our plans and solicit [citizen] comments concerning possible alternate means of providing postal and other services.”

H.R. 756, called “The Postal Reform Act,” was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in January. If the bill becomes law, in considering whether to close or consolidate a post office, the USPS would need to consider the availability of broadband Internet service and commercial mobile service in a geographic area. Postal officials would also be required to conduct a non-binding survey so that postal patrons could indicate their preferences among alternative postal service options.

