Tina Jessee McFall

Tina Jessee McFall, 62, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017.

She was born in Pulaski, Va., the daughter of Carl William Jessee and Shirley Lee Davidson Jessee. She was predeceased by her husband, Leon Dale McFall.

Tina received her Bachelor of General Studies and Bachelor of Science degrees and several other degrees from Radford University. She worked as a school teacher for the Virginia Beach School System. She was an accomplished equestrian.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Emmett Lee and Jennifer Jessee; grandchildren Morgan, Jaime, Camden, Avery and one on the way Wyatt; sister Sandra Lee Jessee; cousins Mike Gallamore, Gaylen Bolz, Susan Osborn, Diane Tolley, David Stanton, Jr., Judith Gallimore Simpson, Brian Tester, Linda Mumpower, Mike Jessee and several others; and extended loving family Betty Russell and Charlie Russell.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Riverview Cemetery in Ronceverte, W.Va., with Chaplain Tommy Reynolds officiating. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory in Suffolk, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to The Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover St. #3, Hanover MA 02339.

Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

Written by: Editor on August 16, 2017.

