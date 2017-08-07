SWT now delivered by mail

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 8, The Southwest Times will be delivered to home and business subscribers by mail. Single-copy sales will continue to be available in racks and at retailers throughout Pulaski County, as well as in Radford and Fort Chiswell. The e-edition is available 24/7 to subscribers online at www.southwesttimes.com.

The move to delivery by mail is expected to ensure more dependable service as well as provide earlier delivery for many customers. For questions about this new service, call 540-980-5220.

