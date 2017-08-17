Suspect arrested in Fairlawn burglary

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Wytheville man has been arrested in connection with the burglary of a Fairlawn residence last week.

Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell said Adam Steven Harman, 33, is charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering and grand larceny, and a misdemeanor count of petit larceny.

Harman is accused of breaking into a residence Aug. 8 and stealing a firearm and jewelry. Investigators were able to recover the stolen items and return them to the victim.

With the help of Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Harman was apprehended and is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail. A hearing date has not been scheduled.

