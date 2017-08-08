Susan Harriman Shah

Susan Harriman Shah, 63, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

She was born in Radford, Va., a daughter of the late Bernard and Joan Midkiff Harriman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Narendra Shah.

Susan was a nurse and a loving and caring mother. She was passionate and proud of her children, and dedicated her life and faith to Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her daughter, Tiek Shrewsberry Drake and husband Bill; sons Nikhil Shah and wife Jennifer, and Neelesh Shah and fiancée Vicky; brother Benny Harriman and wife Kim; and grandsons Nikolas and Isaiah Tilley.

Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the chapel of John M. Oakey and Son, Salem, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences to the family may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

Arrangements are being handled by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem.

Written by: Editor on August 8, 2017.

