Surrounded by His Grace

by Pat Farrell

There is a blind curve on the country road leading to my cabin. You can’t see who is coming around the opposite direction, so you are just hoping on a wing and a prayer that whoever is coming will go slowly and watch to see if someone is turning.

I was headed home yesterday singing along with the praise music on the radio. As I approached the blind curve, a giant bird appeared out of nowhere! It wasn’t a crane, but flying low across the road, he had the wing span of a great bird. Maybe his head was white; I couldn’t see. Was it an eagle? There was no one behind me, so I had to watch his flight.

Just as I stopped, I lost sight of this great bird. And, at that very moment, a small blue car came flying around the curve. If I had not stopped my car, she would have absolutely hit me in the passenger door.

If God had not sent this giant bird, there could have been disaster.

Make no mistake; the Lord surrounds you in times of joy, and in times of disaster. He is with you every step of the way.

Too many times we don’t notice Him. The disciples on the road to Emmaus didn’t recognize Jesus either. It was only later that they said to each other, “Were not our hearts burning within us while he talked with us on the road ….” Luke 24:32

Look back at all the near disasters that have come in your life. Remember all those times when God sent someone to encourage you, to inspire you and to remind you that He is always near.

Going forward, don’t ever forget that He said you are His chosen people. He is the one who created us, and the one who will sustain us until He brings us home.

“At my first defense, no one came to my support, but everyone deserted me. May it not be held against them. But the Lord stood at my side and gave me strength, so that through me the message might be fully proclaimed and all the Gentiles might hear it. And, I was delivered from the lion’s mouth. The Lord will rescue me from every evil attack and will bring me safely to His heavenly kingdom. To Him be glory forever and ever. Amen.” 2 Timothy 4: 16-18

Pat Farrell’s gifts and talents include being a coach, speaker, retreat leader, student, teacher and Certified Lay Minister for the United Methodist Church. Finding her own life’s purpose came in the desert of her life. She has survived and endured many hardships, and lives to help others know they are enough and they not only can survive but also thrive.

Pat speaks from the heart to women and men in an effort to help them understand the power they hold to change other’s lives. There is no meeting by coincidence, and there are incredible opportunities for us to share and grow as we journey through life.

Written by: Editor on August 18, 2017.

