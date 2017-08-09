Supervisors advance school referendum

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County supervisors have taken the next step in developing a bond referendum to let voters decide if a new consolidated middle school is in the county’s future.

During a special called meeting Monday evening, a resolution from County Administrator Jonathan Sweet recommended the county seek $47 million in bonds from the Virginia Public School Authority (VPSA), with a possible real estate tax increase between 9¢ and 13¢. The resolution provides the framework for county attorney Tim Kirkner to formulate a potential bond referendum question for the November ballot.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 9, 2017.

Comments

comments