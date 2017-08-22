Stuart Wayne Orren

Stuart Wayne Orren, 78, of Dublin, Va., died Sunday morning, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Dott, W.Va. Aug. 17, 1939 and was the son of the late Stuart Matsie Orren and Vivian Louise Gray Orren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Louise Spence Orren; two children, Howard Gregory Orren and Margaret Louise Orren, and by five siblings Dale Orren, Margie Orren Shupe, Marie Orren Mitchem, Linda Orren and Connie Orren. Mr. Orren was retired from R.A.A.P. and New River Castings.

Surviving are his children and their spouses, Debra Rose Covey, Max and Tammy Orren, Douglas Allen and Loetha Orren and Joseph Walter and Debbie Jo Orren; seven siblings; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and several special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jody Pyles officiating. Interment will follow in Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visiting will be held Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends from noon until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on August 22, 2017.

