SRP prize winners and Star Readers named

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

When Pulaski County schools start Friday, many students will head back to classes with their reading skills intact, thanks to Pulaski County Library System.

Over the summer, 370 youth registered to take part in the library’s annual Summer Reading Program (SRP), which came to a close Aug. 1.

SRP is designed to encourage children to continue reading and help prevent them from falling behind academically while out of school. Participants were challenged to complete Bingo-type sheets by performing various tasks throughout the course of the program.

