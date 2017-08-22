Solar eclipse draws local crowds

The 2017 solar eclipse came and went on a mostly clear day, but not without a lot of pomp and circumstance from Pulaski to Dublin to Radford, and at all points between.

A crowd began gathering at Radford University on Monday more than three hours before the moon even began to cross in front of the sun.

Emily Robinson, a Pulaski mom, took her two non-school age children to RU’s Eclipse Celebration at the university’s new planetarium that was completed last year.

“This is just a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she explained as her son, McKendrick, held up the solar cookie he made.

Dr. Catherine Fae, on her first day with Radford Public Library, oversaw the cookie table, complete with yellow icing for the sun, along with chocolate chips, red licorice and sprinkles for solar effects.

By 11 a.m. more than 200 people were at the planetarium, where they were either viewing a show, watching a live video conference, making cookies, painting suns, collecting free solar eclipse glasses and posters, or watching the sun through an 8-inch telescope setup outside the planetarium.

Southwest Virginia got to see the sun 92 percent eclipsed by the moon at approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday, although watchers in a 70-mile side swath from Oregon to South Carolina got to see a total eclipse. Dr. Shawn Huston, an assistant physics professor at RU, pointed out that it will be 2024 before the United States has another total solar eclipse experience.

“I’ve been at RU 21 years. We’ve never had anything this big here before,” physicist Dr. Rhett Herman explained, adding that the planetarium has exploded in popularity since it opened up with science and astronomy education, classes, video conferences and more.

But he seemed a bit surprised by the events in the planetarium. “I didn’t expect this much chaos at all” he said, but was obviously thrilled beyond words.

“This actually started out as a small thing, in all honesty. I was thinking maybe we could fill up these painting workshops,” he explained but a friend gave him the idea to get others involved. So, along with a painting class from Wine & Design, RU’s physics department joined forces with the Radford City Public Library and the Children’s Museum of Blacksburg. Participants out of the area included NASA and NISE (National Informal STEM Education Network).

“Eclipses happen on other planets less often than [here for mathematical reasons]. The moon has to be a given distance from the planet to actually create a total shadow,” Herman told a crowd gathered for a video conference in the planetarium’s center.

At the Wysor Observatory, Henry Kinzer, Steven Allen and Cristine Baril got together to start looking at the sun around 1:15 p.m, and others drifted in to join them as time went on. There weren’t any students at the adjacent Dublin Elementary School due to an early release. Pulaski County Public Schools were released three hours early – instead of the two hours typical for a hot day – because of the eclipse.

However, two adults stood behind the school looking at the sun with their eclipse glasses, and residents perched outside nearby houses could be heard exclaiming in excitement at the first signs of the moon “taking a bite out of the sun.”

Christiansburg mom Cristy Ingram took her two children, ages 7 and 9, to the RU planetarium.

“I just wanted them to learn more about the solar eclipse and just to get a better experience. I thought it would be a nice field trip for us, and we take a lot of field trips when we homeschool,” she shared.

Noelle Woods, another Christiansburg mom who homeschools, took her daughters ages 11 and 14 to a painting class at the RU planetarium celebration, where they completed artistic renderings of the sun.

She said a lot of her friends traveled to other locations for the eclipse, but “we homeschool, and we had a free day to come here. I just thought we should experience it here.”

Herman’s joy at the turnout for the eclipse was overwhelming: “The weather’s clear and it really does remind you, given my background in relativistic astrophysics, there is a whole universe out there, and things happen in the physical universe.”

He said enthusiasm kept growing the closer Aug. 21 came.

“Throughout the summer, many of the shows we’ve shown in the planetarium were concentrated on the upcoming eclipse. [Nearly] 1,000 people came here in the summer through enrichment groups, Scout groups, clubs, family preservation and all of that.

“I was able to get some glasses for a good number of them to do solar activities. It’s kind of been a build up because the weather has been so good. All of a sudden you have all of those people, and this is a great thing. This is absolutely great. It’s nice to be able to get them here — the community here, and I’m very happy with it.”

